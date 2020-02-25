standard roofing truck

Smoke burns from debris Sunday at the Standard Roofing Company, 1000 S. Seventh Street.

 Noah Thornburgh

DeKALB — Fire crews are unable to access deeper pockets of smoldering debris at the Standard Roofing Company building that caught fire Friday. The fire department will be patrolling the area for any further fires, according to a tweet from the City of DeKalb.

Smoke and small fires may still be visible at the building, 1000 S. Seventh Street. The department says there is no immediate danger of fire spread.

The fire department will continue dousing the area and say flare-ups will continue.

Residents with emergency concerns about the fire can call 911, otherwise the fire department can be reached at 815-748-8460.

