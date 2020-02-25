DeKALB — Fire crews are unable to access deeper pockets of smoldering debris at the Standard Roofing Company building that caught fire Friday. The fire department will be patrolling the area for any further fires, according to a tweet from the City of DeKalb.
PSA Regarding 1100 S. 7th Street— City of DeKalb, IL (@cityofdekalb_IL) February 25, 2020
The DeKalb Fire Department would like to inform the community that fire personnel are routinely patrolling the Standard Roofing building at 1100 South Seventh Street, DeKalb, for any fire activity. pic.twitter.com/Q73OlpVuen
Smoke and small fires may still be visible at the building, 1000 S. Seventh Street. The department says there is no immediate danger of fire spread.
The fire department will continue dousing the area and say flare-ups will continue.
Residents with emergency concerns about the fire can call 911, otherwise the fire department can be reached at 815-748-8460.