Health department
Noah Thornburgh | Northern Star

DeKALB — A resident in their 40s is the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in DeKalb County, the county health department announced Saturday in a news release.

No other information will be released about the individual at this time, health department administrator Lisa Gonzalez said. The health department is monitoring the individual and the individual's close contacts, she said.

Illinois has 753 COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths, with a total of 6247 persons tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 or have had contact with someone diagnosed or under evaluation are advised to stay home and call their healthcare provider, according to the news release.

Gonzalez also confirmed that Kishwaukee Hospital has begun remote testing.

The DeKalb County Health Department has set up a newsletter for county residents with updated COVID-19 information. Residents can sign up online.

