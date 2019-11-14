Fourth Illinoisan dies from vaping related lung damage

According to a Nov. 14 Illinois e-News release, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a fourth Illinois resident has died following hospitalization with a lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products (EVALI).
179 Illinois residents between 13 to 75 years old reported lung injuries as a result of e-cigarette use or vaping. 41 possible cases in Illinois are being investigated by the IDPH.
Anyone experiencing chest pain or difficulty breathing after using e-cigarettes or vaping products should seek immediate medical attention.