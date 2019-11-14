According to a Nov. 14 Illinois e-News release, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a fourth Illinois resident has died following hospitalization with a lung injury associated with the use of e-cigarette or vaping products (EVALI). 

179 Illinois residents between 13 to 75 years old reported lung injuries as a result of e-cigarette use or vaping. 41 possible cases in Illinois are being investigated by the IDPH. 

Anyone experiencing chest pain or difficulty breathing after using e-cigarettes or vaping products should seek immediate medical attention.

Fourth Illinoisan dies from vaping related lung damage

  • Updated

Over 1,000 attend revamped open house
Over 1,000 attend revamped open house

  • Noah Thornburgh | News Editor
  • Updated

DeKALB — As prospective students and their families tracked snow into the Convocation Center, Director of Admissions Quinton Clay bounced between check-in tables set up in the lobby and greeted his staff.

Mayor addresses demand laid out by protestors

  • Kierra Frazier | Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — Mayor Jerry Smith has begun working on the list of demands that protesters delivered to him and Interim Police Chief Petragallo on Saturday during a rally and march to the DeKalb Police Department.