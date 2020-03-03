Free Fitness Friday has 'something for everybody'

DeKALB — For those looking for a fitness outlet, Recreation and Wellness is hosting a selection of fitness activities for free to all students, faculty, staff members and community members.
Free Fitness Friday will be at 4:30 p.m. every Friday from March 20 to April 24 at the Student Recreation Center. Activities include yoga, Pilates reformer, a Cycle + Core class and boot camp.
Leanne Kulchawik, Assistant Director of Fitness of Recreation and Wellness said Free Fitness Friday is all about opportunity.
"Free Fitness Friday is a way to get people into group fitness classes who don't normally come," Kulchawik said. "It's also a chance to try out classes we don't offer on a weekly basis."
The challenge level of these events range from beginner to experienced, but all classes can be modified for all fitness levels, Kulchawik said. She said the amount of excitement and engagement is all based around the participant.
"We offer something for everybody," Kulchawik said. "Depending on your interest, one class can be more exciting than the other but each class is different and they bring in a different group of participants."
The boot camp event will be set up in stations focused on cardio and strength exercises. Participants will move through the stations where they will spend anywhere between 15 to 30 seconds at a given station. Each boot camp is different, but no matter what, the participant will get a good workout that benefits many parts of the body, Kulchawik said.
For Pilates reformer, participants will use a machine that focuses on the core but also works as a strength exercise for the lower and upper body. Small and repetitive movements build strength and endurance, Kulchawik said.
The Cycle + Core class offers a 20-minute workout on the stationary bike, focusing on speed and endurance, then 15 minutes off the bike doing core exercises, Kulchawik said.
"Free Fitness Friday is a free opportunity where you don't have to commit to the entire semester of classes." Kulchawik said, "If you ever wanted to get out and try a class this is an awesome opportunity to do that. It's a quick workout, usually around 30 minutes so you'll be in and out before you know it."