DeKALB — President Lisa Freeman will rededicate the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bust 4 p.m. Friday in the MLK Commons.
The bust of MLK was temporarily removed from the Holmes Student Center commons back in March 2019 due to renovations for the fall of this year.
MLK’s bust has been on display in the commons since 1993. Peter Fagan, a sculptor, donated the bust to the university, according to NIU Today.
The bust was relocated about 75 feet west of its original location.
"We want to be sure that the new location is comparable to the existing space – that it remains impactful and continues to serve as a place where people can gather and exercise their right to free speech," Shavon Harden, senior majoring in communication studies, said to NIU Today.
Followed shortly after the ceremony will be the Annual Academic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Faculty & Staff of Color Homecoming Inclusion Reception.
The reception and ceremony will be from 4:15 to 6 p.m. Friday in the Holmes Student Center, Ellington’s Restaurant on the main floor.
The annual Homecoming Inclusion will be hosted by the Vernese Edghill-Walden, chief diversity officer, and the Presidential Commission on the Status of Minorities.
The reception will be open to all alumni, faculty, staff, graduate and law students. Meet and greet while enjoying provided refreshments.
There is no cost to attend. Send RSVP to ADEI-Events@niu.edu.