Gas Price Update for Dec. 2

The average gasoline price in DeKalb County at 2:30 p.m. Monday was $2.597 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
The state average at 2:30 p.m. Monday was $2.626, which is an increase of 11.7 cents from last months average of $2.509 per gallon.
The average gasoline price in DeKalb County at 2:30 p.m. Monday was $2.597 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
The state average at 2:30 p.m. Monday was $2.626, which is an increase of 11.7 cents from last months average of $2.509 per gallon.
The average gasoline price in DeKalb County at 2:30 p.m. Monday was $2.597 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
DeKALB — Full-time NIU employees will be given a paid day off to volunteer under the Huskies Give Back program.
DeKALB — Increased training could be coming to the DeKalb and NIU Police Departments this month to teach officers how racial and emotional intelligence can serve the community.
DeKALB — Welsh Park may be in for a renovation that would include an additional basketball court, a remodeled playground, a game area and a splash pad.
DeKALB — Black students aren’t graduating at the same rates as white and latinx students, minorities are under-represented in higher education institutions and rural students struggle with returning to rural areas after college, according to a report by an Illinois nonprofit.