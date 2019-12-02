Gas Price Update for Dec. 2

The average gasoline price in DeKalb County at 2:30 p.m. Monday was $2.597 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.

The state average at 2:30 p.m. Monday was $2.626, which is an increase of 11.7 cents from last months average of $2.509 per gallon.

News

