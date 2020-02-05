Gas price update for Feb. 5

DeKALB — DeKalb County's average gas price at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday was $2.466 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com

The state average at this time was $2.511 per gallon. This is a 7.4 cent decrease from last week's average of $2.585.

Campus Activities Board hosts self-defense class
  • Ashley Dwy | Reporter
DeKALB — Nicole Snell, a nationwide speaker with the Students Fight Back organization and the Campus Activities Board, taught students verbal and physical techniques to fight back against potential predators from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Holmes Student Center’s Capitol Room.