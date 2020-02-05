Gas price update for Feb. 5

DeKALB — DeKalb County's average gas price at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday was $2.466 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com
The state average at this time was $2.511 per gallon. This is a 7.4 cent decrease from last week's average of $2.585.
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: February 5, 2020 @ 10:09 pm
The state average at this time was $2.511 per gallon. This is a 7.4 cent decrease from last week's average of $2.585.
DeKALB — DeKalb Mayor Jerry Smith called the city’s development of a distribution center for Ferrara Candy Company, owners of SweeTARTS, Fun Dip, Nerds and more, a “catalyst for even bigger and better things to come'' for the city.
DeKALB — Residents can expect a temperature drop and increased snow accumulation over the course of the next few days.
DeKALB — A protest against an alleged "cover-up of the Senate Impeachment" of President Donald Trump will be held 5 to 6 p.m. at First Street and Lincoln Highway.
DeKALB — Nicole Snell, a nationwide speaker with the Students Fight Back organization and the Campus Activities Board, taught students verbal and physical techniques to fight back against potential predators from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Holmes Student Center’s Capitol Room.
DeKALB — Total enrollment has fallen by 336 students from the Spring 2019 semester, according to data released Friday.