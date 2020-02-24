Gas update for the week of Feb. 24
DeKalb County's average gas price at 2:30 p.m. Monday was $2.528 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com

The state average at this time was $2.625 per gallon. This is a a .7 cent decrease from last weeks average of $2.632.

