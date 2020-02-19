Gas Update for week of Feb. 17
GettyImages

DeKalb County's average gas price at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday was $2.478 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.

The state average at this time was $2.632 per gallon. This is a 6.8 cent increase from Monday's average of $2.564.

