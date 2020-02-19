Gas Update for week of Feb. 17

DeKalb County's average gas price at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday was $2.478 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
The state average at this time was $2.632 per gallon. This is a 6.8 cent increase from Monday's average of $2.564.
DeKalb County's average gas price at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday was $2.478 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
The state average at this time was $2.632 per gallon. This is a 6.8 cent increase from Monday's average of $2.564.
DeKALB — A demonstration of the DeKalb Police Department’s new software, “Police-to-Citizen,” is set for Monday's city council meeting.
DeKALB — DeKalb Sgt. Jeff Weese will serve a 30-day unpaid suspension and undergo cultural competence and use of force training immediately for his actions during the Elonte McDowell arrest.
DeKALB — The Student Government Association hosted a “Deliberative Dialogue” meeting about gun violence, where students discussed their opinions on gun control from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Holmes Student Center OASIS.
DeKALB — With unanimous approval, Khadija Sadia, second year doctoral candidate, became the newest member of the SGA’s Senate during its meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday in the Holmes Student Center’s Sky Room.
DeKALB — Five NIU alumni shared their personal stories of social change leadership both on- and off-campus at a university-hosted speaking event titled “125th Anniversary Dialogue on Diversity: Groundbreakers” 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Sandburg Auditorium at the Holmes Student Center.
DeKalb County's average gas price at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday was $2.478 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.