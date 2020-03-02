Gas update for week of March 2

DeKalb County's average gas price at 2:30 p.m. Monday was $2.491 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com
The state average at this time $2.595 per gallon. This is a 3 cent decrease from last week's average of $2.625.
DeKALB — Construction on Welsh Park is expected to begin sometime after fall 2020 after having been approved for a $395,800 match grant, according to a DeKalb Park District news release.
DeKALB — The U.S. Senate’s Feb. 5 acquittal of President Donald Trump marked the end of the third impeachment trial in over 200 years of the country’s history. NIU’s group of experts on the U.S. Constitution provided historical context for the impeachment process.
DeKALB — With 29 seats open, the SGA has ceased holding candidate meetings for the 2020 SGA elections, with the official polls taking place from 9 a.m. March 24 to 6 p.m. March 25.
DeKALB — The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will have a new dean by mid-March following a search process that started this past summer, Beth Ingram, executive vice president and provost, said.
DeKALB — Fire crews are unable to access deeper pockets of smoldering debris at the Standard Roofing Company building that caught fire Friday. The fire department will be patrolling the area for any further fires, according to a tweet from the City of DeKalb.