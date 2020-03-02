Gas update for week of March 2
GettyImages

DeKalb County's average gas price at 2:30 p.m. Monday was $2.491 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com

The state average at this time $2.595 per gallon. This is a 3 cent decrease from last week's average of $2.625.

More News Stories

Gas update for week of March 2
News

Gas update for week of March 2

  • Updated

DeKalb County's average gas price at 2:30 p.m. Monday was $2.491 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com

News

Welsh Park to launch redesign

  • Noah Johnson | Senior Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — Construction on Welsh Park is expected to begin sometime after fall 2020 after having been approved for a $395,800 match grant, according to a DeKalb Park District news release.

Panelists dispel impeachment fallacies
News
featured

Panelists dispel impeachment fallacies

  • Dan Doren | Senior Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — The U.S. Senate’s Feb. 5 acquittal of President Donald Trump marked the end of the third impeachment trial in over 200 years of the country’s history. NIU’s group of experts on the U.S. Constitution provided historical context for the impeachment process.

News

SGA to hold March election polls

  • Ashley Dwy | Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — With 29 seats open, the SGA has ceased holding candidate meetings for the 2020 SGA elections, with the official polls taking place from 9 a.m. March 24 to 6 p.m. March 25.

University to hire dean
News

University to hire dean

  • Kierra Frazier | Senior Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will have a new dean by mid-March following a search process that started this past summer, Beth Ingram, executive vice president and provost, said.