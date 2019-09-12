The Gender and Sexuality Resource Center will be hosting the second annual Women of Color Summit 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Barsema Alumni and Visitor Center.
The keynote speaker will be Kimberly N. Foster, founder of For Harriet and Black Girls Gather, according to promotional materials for the event.
“Our mission over here is to create spaces for people with intersecting identities to feel seen, supported, and valued.” said Ariel Owen, Assistant Director of Gender and Sexual Resource Center. "Learn together and learn from each other."
Registration ended Wednesday. Updates for reopening registration will depend on the number of slots open, Owen said.
Registration is required and can be done here. The event is free for NIU students, otherwise registration is $75.
There will be a Student Welcome Reception for attendees of the summit of 5 to 7 p.m Friday in the Asian American Resource Center.
Student Association President Naomi Bolden will be giving a welcome speech, Owens said.
“This is a good opportunity to meet people you will see on Saturday,” Owens said. “There will be free food.”