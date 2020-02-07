Giant beach ball promotes free speech

DeKALB — Members of Young Americans for Liberty invited students to write on a free speech ball Friday outside of Cole Hall.
Students walking by the giant beach ball were offered sharpies to write anything they wanted on it.
An officer for the NIU chapter of Young Americans for Liberty, Reece Mendicino, said anyone was welcome to speak their mind, share political views or promote themselves by writing on the ball.
Free speech balls have become popular on college campuses in recent years, he said. The idea originated from the Young Americans for Liberty national organization to promote free speech among young adults, according to the organizations website.