Graduate Student to Host first Diversity Ball

German Ibarra, an NIU graduate student, is hosting the first annual Diversity Ball 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Duke Ellington Ballroom of the Holmes Student Center. Doors open 5 p.m.
The Diversity Ball is a black-tie formal gala aims to celebrate diverse cultures and ethnic backgrounds on campus.
NIU's Top Chef will serve 10 types of hors d'oeuvres and music students will perform. There will be a cello/piano duo, a steel pan performance and a salsa and bachata lesson.
Tickets are limited and cost $5. Partial proceeds will go towards NIU's Huskie Food Pantry. Only leaders and members of NIU student organizations can attend.
Register here.
Contact CampusRecreation@niu.edu for more information on registration.