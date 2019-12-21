DeKALB — Charges against a DeKalb Police Officer involved in Elonte McDowell’s arrest have been declined by a grand jury. An internal review of the incident will be conducted to determine if the officer followed the department’s policies and procedures.  

A viral video released in August showed McDowell being choked by an officer and stunned by a stun gun. Over the past few months, DeKalb community members have expressed disapproval toward the handling of the McDowell incident, including at a November protest. During the protest, a list of demands was given to Mayor Jerry Smith and Interim Police Chief John Petragallo. The demands included diversity training and for officers involved in the incident to be held accountable for an alleged excessive use of force.     

“Although the officer has not been indicted on any criminal charges, the City holds our police officers to a very high standard,” a Dec. 10 DeKalb Police Department news release said.

Since the protest, Smith said he and Petragallo have begun working to address the concerns of community members. Petragallo said he hopes to expose more officers to racial sensitivity training.   

The release called the interactions between DeKalb community members and the City positive and constructive.

 “The entire staff at the City of DeKalb are fully committed to continuing that dialogue so that we can continue to provide excellent service to our community,” the release said.

The internal review of the incident will require the Illinois State Police investigative report, according to the release.  The department expects the report shortly. 

 “Upon receipt, we will immediately review its contents and determine what disciplinary consequences, if any, should result from this incident,” the release said. 

Tags

More News Stories

News

Grand jury declines to indict DeKalb Police officer

  • Updated

DeKALB — Charges against a DeKalb Police Officer involved in Elonte McDowell’s arrest have been declined by a grand jury. An internal review of the incident will be conducted to determine if the officer followed the department’s policies and procedures.  

News
featured

One dead, two injured on Hillcrest

  • Northern Star Staff
  • Updated

DeKALB — One person is dead and two injured following a Dec. 15 attempted robbery on Hillcrest. The victims remain unidentified by police.

News
top story

Alleged rapist seeks new sentence

  • Kierra Frazier | Reporter

DeKALB — A former Sycamore man who is currently serving a 55-year prison sentence is seeking a retrial after being charged for abducting a former student at gunpoint and raping her at his home in 2001.

Solar energy to lower tenants’ ComEd bills
News
featured

Solar energy to lower tenants’ ComEd bills

  • Noah Thornburgh | News Editor

Editor's note: This story is part of a collaboration with WNIJ. Read WNIJ Reporter Sarah Jesmer's story here and listen to her broadcast here. Listen to WNIJ's broadcast on why we came to this story here.

Board approves arts fee
News

Board approves arts fee

  • Dan Doren | Contributor

DeKALB — Students might have to pay a new fee with the arrival of fiscal year 2021 but should also expect to see a decrease in charges on the whole.