Professionals from the DeKalb County Health Department will discuss their measures of combating COVID-19 and what community members can do to stay safe at an online STEM Café 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.
The event, hosted by NIU STEAM, is free and open to the public and will feature discussion from DeKalb County public health professionals working to stave off the spread of COVID-19. These include Lisa Gonzalez, public health administrator, Cindy Graves, director of community health and prevention and emergency preparedness, and Melissa Edwards, emergency preparedness coordinator.
Attendees will learn about DeKalb’s response efforts to COVID-19, particularly regarding community collaboration, case notification and investigation, protective measures and information dissemination. They’ll also be able to type any questions they have for the speakers.
The meeting will be accessible through this link. Those who plan on attending are advised to visit this link just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and use Google Chrome for optimal results.
Users will be asked to download the free Adobe Connect desktop app to attend the meeting. For those who plan on using a mobile phone or tablet device, the mobile app is free for download in the Apple Store and Google Play.