History professor to explore concentration camp survivors turned activists

DeKALB — This week's Brown Bag Lunch, hosted by the Lifelong Learning Institute, will be on survivors of Nazi concentration camps becoming political activists in Europe after World War II.
The lecture will be hosted by NIU history associate professor Emma Kuby and takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Holmes Student Center.
Kuby, a graduate of Cornell in 2011, said the inspiration for the lecture topic came from discovering a basically untouched part of European history.
"I was interested in one particular French survivor in the Nazi concentration camps and found out about this group," Kuby said. "No one that I know of has written about this group of activists. The archive for them was only recently opened."
The NIU Lifelong Learning Institute, or LLI, is a group made of retirement-age people looking to continue learning long after their time in school.
Registration for the group costs $90 and allows members to attend study groups, lectures and workshops often led by professors from NIU.
While Kuby herself has yet to give a lecture to the LLI, she said the history department has given positive feedback on previous lecture audiences.
"I've heard great things," Kuby said. "The people from the LLI who attend these lectures are always a lively and attentive audience."
Guests are welcomed to the event and encouraged to bring a lunch, purchase one from the student center or just attend without either.