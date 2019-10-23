The Student Health Organization will host a homecoming blood drive 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Chick Evans Field House, 1050 Lucinda Ave.
All blood donations will go to the American Red Cross, an emergency relief nonprofit, and donors will receive a free ARC T-shirt, while supplies last, a Culver's frozen custard coupon and free refreshments, according to Huskie Link.
Walk-ins are welcome, though appointments are preferred. The ARC advises those interested to make an appointment as soon as possible.
To make an appointment, eligible donors can use the Blood Donor American Red Cross app, call 800-733-2627 or visit the ARC's website at this address: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time.
To be eligible for a whole blood donation, according to the ARC's website, potential donors must:
- Not have donated in the past 56 days
- Be in good general health
- Be at least 17 years of age
- Weigh at least 110 pounds
16-year-old potential donors are eligible to donate only with written parental consent, according to Illinois state law.
The ARC provides about 40% of the United States' blood and blood components, which are used for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses and traumatic injuries, the ARC's website says.