Huskie Line adds overflow bus on 2R route

DeKALB — The NIU Huskie Line has implemented an extra 2R bus to pick up students and passengers at each of its designated stops. The 2R will continue to make stops at the Holmes Student Center and other stops including: DuSable Hall, Northern View Apartments, residence halls, Stadium View Apartments, the Human Resources office, Lincoln Hall, Montgomery Hall, Gilbert Hall and the Engineering Building.
The bus is a different model than the other Huskie buses. It's a white bus that is under the same name as the 2R line and charges the same fares.
Shaniaqua Sewell, administrative assistance for the Huskie Bus Line, said the 2R route needed another bus to pick up passengers because the 2R was getting too crowded to pick everyone up.
Under no circumstances will the university leave students from being picked up or dropped off, Sewell said.
“We did not want to tell students or passengers they could not come on this bus,” Sewell said. “The bus behind will follow so that no one is left behind.”
The 2R route does not operate on Saturdays or Sundays. Passengers are able to take the 2L on Saturdays or Route 11 on Sundays to access the locations along the 2R route, according to the Huskie Line website.
All the routes are outlined on a map here: https://www.huskieline.com/2r.html.