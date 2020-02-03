Huskie Pride sculpture damaged, set to be repaired

DeKALB — The Huskie Pride sculpture in the center of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commons has been damaged and the "U" in NIU was sent for repairs Monday.
It is suspected the U was damaged by a skateboarder, Belinda Roller, Director of Architectural and Engineering Services, said in a Jan. 29 NIU Today article.
NIU spokesperson Joe King said the damage occurred before 24-hour security cameras were installed. The cameras were not a result of the incident, he said, and the university planned to install them prior to the incident.
The sculpture is being repaired by Expo Design of Indianapolis, and it should take about 10 days to repair, reinforce and repaint the sculpture, according to the NIU Today article.
The cost for repairs will be taken from the standard maintenance fees, but there is no estimated cost as of now, King said.