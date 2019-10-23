IBCCP workshop at Dekalb Public Library

DeKALB — Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (IBCCP) will be hosting an informational event 6:30 p.m. Oct 24 at the Dekalb Public library. The organization will be giving information on their program. Their program conducts screenings for breast and cervical cancer.
Some of the ways the organization can see early signs for cancer is by a “clinical breast exam by provider, mammogram, ultrasound, MRI for the breast and for the cervix, pap smears, HPV (Human Papilloma Virus), and colonoscopy,” according to DeKalb Public Library.
A Spanish translator will be available at the workshop. The organization can help “men and women without insurance, high deductible insurance, or those with insurance who have kept current with their screening tests,” according to DeKalb Public Library. They also do not discriminate upon legal status, Joy Green, registered nurse at the Rockford IBCCP location, said.
IBCCP does not require any payment for screenings or information for any patients, Green said. The program will not be able to help with payments after somebody is diagnosed with cancer but they can help patients get a medical card.
The organization is looking forward to seeing as many people as possible to hopefully catch cancer as early as possible, Green said.
No registration will be required and access is free to all that would like to come.
The nearest IBCCP location is in Rockford at, 555 N Court St. There are 28 other locations in Illinois if interested parties live farther away.
For more information, contact Green at 815-720-7252 or at jgreen@wchd.org. Spanish speaking individuals can contact Alejandra Amaya at 815-972-7250.