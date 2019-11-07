Illinois State Police release nighttime enforcement report

DeKALB — The Illinois State Police Department released the figures for their nighttime enforcement patrol for the month of October. The report, released Nov. 1, gives an overview of how many citations and warnings were given on interstates that are in Cook, DeKalb, Kane and Lake counties.
“The goals of the NITE [Night Time Enforcement Patrol] program are to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by providing consistent late‐night patrols in areas identified as having higher traffic crash and death rates,” the release states.
In October, there were 159 citations and 56 written warnings issued by Illinois State Police. The citations and warnings vary in severity ranging from a regular speeding citation to driving under the Influence arrests, the release states.
Police cited the most people for speeding violations, with 67 citations given out to drivers during the month. Second on the list was drug and alcohol related arrests with eight occurring in October.
The Illinois State Police Department declined to comment.