Accident or crime scene cordon tape

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

 kali9

DeKALB — The Illinois State Police Department released the figures for their nighttime enforcement patrol for the month of October. The report, released Nov. 1, gives an overview of how many citations and warnings were given on interstates that are in Cook, DeKalb, Kane and Lake counties.

“The goals of the NITE [Night Time Enforcement Patrol] program are to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by providing consistent late‐night patrols in areas identified as having higher traffic crash and death rates,” the release states.

In October, there were 159 citations and 56 written warnings issued by Illinois State Police. The citations and warnings vary in severity ranging from a regular speeding citation to driving under the Influence arrests, the release states.

Police cited the most people for speeding violations, with 67 citations given out to drivers during the month. Second on the list was drug and alcohol related arrests with eight occurring in October.

The Illinois State Police Department declined to comment.

More News Stories

Open mic tackles social issues with poetry
News

Open mic tackles social issues with poetry

  • Najla Edwards | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — B.R.O.T.H.E.R.S. — Brothers Reaching Out To Help Enlighten and Rejuvenate Self-consciousness — organization hosted an open mic, which they titled “How They See Us,” in the Holmes Student Center’s Regency Room.

Illinois State Police release nighttime enforcement report
News

Illinois State Police release nighttime enforcement report

  • Updated

DeKALB — The Illinois State Police Department released the figures for their nighttime enforcement patrol for the month of October. The report, released Nov. 1, gives an overview of how many citations and warnings were given on interstates that are in Cook, DeKalb, Kane and Lake counties.

Experts discuss cybersecurity, password safety
News

Experts discuss cybersecurity, password safety

  • Ashley Dwy | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — To talk about how to protect online users, five experts answered questions from a moderator and the audience 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Barsema Alumni and Visitor Center’s Ballroom.