Indonesian Minister of Research, Technology and Higher Education, Prof. H. Mohamad Nasir and an Indonesian cabinet-level delegation will visit NIU Thursday, according to an email sent by the Center of Southeast Asian Studies.
The email states Nasir will be accompanied by Secretary General Ainun Na’im, Director General Ali Ghufron Mukti and Nada Marsudi, Head of International Cooperation and Public Communication Affairs, in addition to members of the Chicago Indonesian Consul General’s office.
Nasir’s position is analogous to the U.S. Secretary of Education.
Nasir will present a talk regarding research and higher education in Indonesia 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Altgeld, Room 315. This talk is open to the public.
Contact the Center for Southeast Asian Studies for further information, cseas@niu.edu, 815-753-1901.