DeKALB — An overflow tent has been set up outside the emergency wing of Kishwaukee Hospital.
The blue tarp tent was erected to redirect an abundance of patients looking to be tested for COVID-19, an operator at the hospital said. A nurse on site said they are currently swabbing patients for samples.
Visitors have also been restricted from entrance to the emergency department. Hospital personnel will determine if visitors are allowed into the building on a case-by-case basis.
Northwestern Medicine recommends patients who feel sick and have recently traveled to a high-risk country identified by the CDC or been in contact with someone who has been confirmed to have COVID-19 should contact their physician's office for further direction.
Northwestern Medicine media representatives will release a statement shortly.
