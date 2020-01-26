DeKALB — Basketball legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash at the age of 41.
LA County Police reported all 5 people on board the helicopter died in the crash. TMZ and Variety first reported Bryant was on board.
Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020
Avoid the area until further notice.
He is survived by his wife Vanessa and four daughters.