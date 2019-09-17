The first law firm to launch a suit against JUUL praised the American Medical Association and the Food and Drug Administration for cautioning the ban and use against e-cigarettes and flavored e-cigarettes, according to a Sept. 11 press release.
Heninger Garrison Davis represented Timothy Malaney and Brendan Gorman in a lawsuit against JUUL Labs Inc., filed in November 2018, according to court filings.
This week, the community were asked to stay away from e-cigarette products, according to a press release by the American Medical Association. Users were advised to seek medical care if they experience any adverse health effects, particularly coughing, shortness of breath or chest pain.