Library facilities to close due to COVID-19 pandemic

DeKALB — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NIU administration has decided to close all library facilities for the remainder of spring semester.
Students received an email Monday from the Dean of Libraries, Fred Barnhart, informing them of the university's decision.
“Diminishing access to the library, even temporarily is never a happy decision,” the email reads.
While the doors are closed, the virtual library will be open, according to the email. Students can still access textbooks, e-books, online journals and streaming media through the library's website.
Physical books are available on a case-by-case basis and by appointment. Students must send an email to lib.admin@niu.edu stating the reason for the rental.
The “Ask a Librarian” instant service will be available to students who need help navigating the website. The service hours have been extended to seven days a week, 10 a.m to 9 p.m.
Students can contact their dedicated subject librarian to help locate any necessary material.
The library’s webpage will feature videos for some of its frequently asked questions and will continue to update throughout the outbreak.