Library to host design classes

DeKALB — The DeKalb Public Library will host the first of three computer design classes on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Participants will be able to learn more about 3D printing and computer programming at an introductory level. The participants will use a program called Tinkercad to help newcomers understand the field of programming.
The program will be taught by Mark Sloan, the DeKalb Public Library's Studio Manager. Sloan said the event is open to people of all ages who have an interest in 3D printing or coding.
"A lot of people know the words [3D printing], but many do not know how to use it," Sloan said.
The library will use this time to showcase its new 3D printer and the other new features the library has made available to the public. Sloan encourages people to see and work with the new equipment.
"People know what the library offers. People still think books and movies when the library has other stuff [to offer]," Sloan said.
The program accepts participants on a first-come, first-serve basis. Sign-ups start 30 minutes before the class. The class will also be offered on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.
Sloan hopes the class will give students a general understanding of computer science and how to use a 3D printer. Tinkercad is free and available for all.
"I want people to make the decision to keep this skill as a hobby," Sloan said.
If the classes are successful the library will continue to hold the classes past November.
"I will love for people to return time after time," Sloan said.
For more information, you can call Sloan at the public library at 1-815-756-9568 ext. 2115 or email him at marks@dkpl.org.