Local elected officials run unopposed in primaries

DeKALB — Former Vice President Joe Biden has claimed victory in the state of Illinois and DeKalb County itself in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary election.
In DeKalb County, Biden won with 5,441 votes, 51%, and Sen. Bernie Sanders got 4,692 votes, 44%, according to the DeKalb County’s election result website.
President Donald J. Trump won the Republican presidential primary with 4,791 votes, 95%, against businessman Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente in DeKalb County.
With 99% of precincts reporting in the state, Biden received 910,022 votes, 59%, and Sanders received 555,242 votes, 36%, according to The New York Times election results. Trump won with 506,948 votes or 96% of the vote.
Local candidates
DeKalb County voters took to the polls Tuesday to vote for the Republican and Democratic nominees for DeKalb County circuit clerk, state’s attorney, coroner and county board members.
Candidates for the DeKalb County state’s attorney included Democrat Anna M. Wilhelmi and incumbent Republican Rick Amato. The primary remained uncontested for Wilhelmi and Amato. Wilhelmi received 8,936 votes, while Amato received 4,769 votes, according to DeKalb County’s election result website.
Democrat Rukisha Crawford and Republican Lori Grubbs remained uncontested in their primary as well for DeKalb County circuit clerk. Crawford received 8,836 votes, and Grubbs received 4,761 votes.
Democrat Cat Brian Prescott and incumbent Republican Dennis J. Miller ran for DeKalb County coroner in an uncontested primary. Prescott received 8,749 votes and Miller received 4,828 votes.
DeKalb County Board seats for 12 districts were also up for election during Tuesday’s primary. District five had no candidates up for nomination and received 82 total votes for write-in candidates. Districts four, six, seven, eight, nine, 11 and 12 also ran unopposed.