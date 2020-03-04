DeKALB — A DeKalb County judge ordered at a Wednesday hearing that Jonathan Hurst, 51, of Cincinnati, be held without bond.
Hurst was arrested Feb. 24 in connection with the 2016 murders of Sycamore residents Patricia Wilson and Robert Wilson.
On Aug. 15, 2016 police responded to a call at the Wilson residence where they found Patricia and Robert deceased. The two had suffered blunt force trauma. It was determined that the homicide had occurred the previous day, Aug. 14, 2016.
Police were able to eliminate a number of suspects based on a DNA profile created from evidence collected at the scene. Police worked with Parabon NanoLabs Inc. to create snapshot composites and a family tree which led to Hurst's arrest.
Hurst is charged with two counts of murder. If convicted, Hurst could face a sentence of life in prison.
Assistant State's Attorney Stephanie Klein filed a petition with the court for Hurst to be held without bail. She said there are phone records placing Hurst's phone in the area on the day before the crime scene was discovered. She also said Hurst's DNA was found in the Wilsons' home.
DeKalb County Public Defender Tom McCulloch represented Hurst and argued that prosecutors hadn't met the burden to deny Hurst of bail.
Illinois law allows defendants to be held without bail when the presumption is great the defendant is guilty of an offense that could carry a life sentence.
Judge Philip Montgomery granted the state's petition to deny bail.