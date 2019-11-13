Mayor addresses demand laid out by protestors

DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.