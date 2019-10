The MLK Commons will reopen noon Thursday.

President Lisa Freeman will host a short ceremony to commemorate the reopening of the southern part of the commons. The commons were remodeled as part of the HSC renovations.

The event will include a dedication of the Huskie Pride sculpture.