NAACP NIU to hold rally, march to protest police department

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People chapter at NIU will be holding a rally and march to protest the DeKalb Police Department at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Center for Black Studies, 621 W. Lincoln Highway.
The rally will start at 2 p.m. at the Center for Black Studies and then a march will proceed at 2:30 p.m. to the DeKalb Police Station, 700 W. Lincoln Highway.
The rally and march are a response to the Black lives continuously being taken in an institutional, systematic and systemic way, according to a Friday NIU NAACP tweet.
"We march for those who have lost their lives or have suffered for police brutality, but we are also marching for our rights," the tweet reads.
NAACP NIU Chapter President Nikitha Ballari said they have three demands.
The first demand is to get a set date on when officers will receive diversity training. The second demand is to implement a task force comprised of officers, students of color and community members of color who review policy and procedure in the department.
The last demand is to make changes to policies regarding excessive use of force, core and mission values and community relations and policing.
The event is in collaboration with Black Male Initiative, the Black Student Union and New Hope Baptist Church.