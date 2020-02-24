National Pancake Day comes to IHOP

DeKALB — In Celebration of National Pancake Day, IHOP chains across the country will be giving every customer one free short stack of pancakes during business hours including IHOP's DeKalb location, 131 N. Annie Glidden Road.
Besides the free flapjacks, customers will also be entered for a sweepstakes contest with prizes including $500 gift cards, bikes, watches and water bottles according to the rules of the sweepstakes.
The event was created by IHOP in 2006 in order to raise money for charities, according to the National Days Calendar. Since its inception, the annual fundraiser has raised $30 million for the Children's Miracle Network, the Shriners Hospitals for Children and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The DeKalb location will have its donations go to the Children's Miracle Network Emily Jones, manager of DeKalb's IHOP, said.
"We want to collect as many donations [as possible]," Jones said. "People are pretty generous and right now [before the event] we have raised $200 for the Children's Miracle Network."
To learn more about National Pancake Day, visit the event's webpage on the IHOP website.
DeKalb's IHOP is open 24 hours every day.