New laws affect university life

jsutice
Pixabay

DeKALB — Over 250 new laws went into effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, some of which impact higher education in Illinois.

Retention of Illinois Students and Equity Act

HB 2691 allows transgender and undocumented students to be eligible for financial aid from the state as long as they are Illinois residents. Transgender and undocumented students were previously not eligible to apply for financial aid through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid program.

Originally, transgender students were deemed ineligible for federal aid if they did not register for the Selective Service, which requires all men age 18 to 25 to register for a military draft, according to the act. Undocumented students were ineligible if they weren’t a lawful permanent resident in the U.S.

Lifting Up Illinois Working Families Act

SB 1 increased the minimum wage in Illinois from $8.25 to $9.25. The minimum wage should be $15 by 2025, according to the act.

The last increase in the minimum wage was from $8 to $8.25 in 2010.

Public University Uniform Admission Act

HB 26 requires each public university in Illinois, including NIU, to automatically admit high school student applicants with a grade point average in the top 10% of their graduating class.

The student must graduate from an accredited public or private high school in the state or from a high school operated by the U.S. Department of Defense, according to the act.

Various amendments

HB 3404 made amendments that require universities to make its information regarding mental health and suicide prevention available to its students starting the 2020-2021 academic school year.

Tags

More News Stories

News

City considers use of TIF funds

  • Kierra Frazier | Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — The City Council discussed the Elburn bus shuttle, new City Hall building and TIF funding for the former Eduardo’s Mexican restaurant 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Municipal Builidng.

News
featured

Dinosaur roams outside DeKalb home

  • Sam Malone | Editor in Chief
  • Updated

DeKALB — Deep in the woods of Tilton Park Drive, hiding behind bare branches lives an animal that has been extinct for 65 million years. It’s Paris the parasaurolophus.

Weed discussed at STEM event
News

Weed discussed at STEM event

  • Ashley Dwy | Contributor

DeKALB — Scot Schraufnagel, political science department chair, gave a presentation about the costs and benefits of the recent legalization of marijuana on both a state and national level 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, 1312 W. Lincoln Highway. The presentation was part of NIU ‘…

New laws affect university life
News

New laws affect university life

  • Updated

DeKALB — Over 250 new laws went into effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, some of which impact higher education in Illinois.

Smith addresses city projects
News

Smith addresses city projects

  • Kierra Frazier | Reporter

DeKALB — Mayor Jerry Smith announced that the cooperation between the City of DeKalb and NIU “has rarely been better” during his State of the City address at Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting.