NIU center celebrates 50th anniversary

NIU's Center for Governmental Studies (CGS) is celebrating its 50th anniversary by hosting a one-day conference titled “Shaping Our Future: Purpose. Partnership. Possibilities - Framing Sustainable Solutions.”
“This celebration will not only highlight CGS’s accomplishments, but also will be future-focused,” Diana Robinson, CGS Director, said in an Aug. 26 CGS press release. “We will explore how to understand and harness the demographic, economic, environmental and technological forces that are reshaping our world.”
Howe, the opening keynote speaker, will be sharing “the results of his research on generational cycles, or ‘turnings’, in America,” according to the CGS website. “Howe’s insights will lay the foundation for an exploration of four priority areas affecting hundreds of Northern Illinois communities with which CGS has worked.” Ryan, the closing keynote speaker, will be sharing “the three core issues that local government must get right to remain relevant for future generations,” according to the website.
The conference will be held at the Holmes Student Center. A continental breakfast is available at 7:45 a.m. Speaking sessions will last from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the conference will end with a networking reception from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The mission of the CGS is to “provide expertise that helps decision-makers implement efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective approaches to economic, social, and information management issues,” according to the website.
The CGS has recently worked with hospitals on the Swing Bed Program, a Medicare program for underfunded hospitals, according to a Feb. 2019 CGS article. The CGS also worked with the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network to highlight the importance of “financial indicators, quality outcomes, and community benefits” related to these hospital programs, according to the article.