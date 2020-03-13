NIU community prepares for coronavirus

DeKALB — As the university extends spring break and begins to roll out online classes for two weeks, local and university officials are preparing for the outbreak of the coronavirus.
NIU’s announcement to extend spring break and hold online courses for two weeks comes after the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic March 11.
Beth Squires, program coordinator for public health, and Lisa Gonzalez, public health administrator for the DeKalb County Health Department, said they are anticipating the virus will spread to DeKalb County.
“We need to be prepared that it's going to come here in DeKalb County,” Squires said. “Don’t panic because it's slowly creeping from the city especially since students have been on spring break. The odds are more likely than not that it’s going to be here.”
As of March 13, there are 32 coronavirus cases in Illinois, including two in Kane County and two in McHenry County, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. There are no confirmed cases in DeKalb County.
Squires said if a student on campus is experiencing symptoms of the virus, they need to call NIU Health Services immediately where they would then be isolated as a precaution. If the student did happen to show symptoms similar to the virus, they would be taken to a local hospital.
Those who have contracted the virus have had mild to severe respiratory illness and other symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Squires said if the virus were to spread to DeKalb, the DeKalb County Health Department would dictate quarantines. Plans are still being made for students who live in residence halls and would need to be quarantined if the virus were to spread, she said.
“For those who are young and not immunocompromised, if you do get the virus, you're going to have very mild symptoms,” Squires said. “You might not even be aware that you have it, so really the underlying message is that you're going to recover if you do get it.”