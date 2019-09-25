NIU moved platforms from Lynda.com to LinkedIn Learning on Sept. 16. The move was completed at no cost and all content from Lynda.com was migrated to LinkedIn Learning, NIU IT said.
“So far, the migration seems to have gone smoothly,” Leslie Scarpace, an IT technical associate at NIU, said.
Students can still access their learning activity and history from Lynda.com through the new LinkedIn Learning for free.
3075 students logged into and used content from Lynda.com between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31, according to university data sent by Scarpace in an email.
One reason for the upgrade is that Microsoft acquired LinkedIn in 2016, according to LinkedIn’s website. LinkedIn previously purchased Lynda.com in 2015 for $1.5 billion
Scarpace said that another reason for the transition is that Lynda outgrew its platform and needed a new one to handle capacity.
LinkedIn Learning is a website that provides access to educational videos teaching a variety of skills. These skills can be transferred to students personal LinkedIn profiles.
According to the LinkedIn website, these educational videos are separated into business, technology and creative content libraries. The business library includes videos regarding time management, business software and leadership skills. The technology library offers courses teaching programming languages, web development, data science and more. Moreover, the creative library has videos focusing on graphic design, engineering and more.
To report any issues related to technology at NIU, including LinkedIn Learning, students can visit it.niu.edu.