DeKALB — NIU has created a Student Emergency Fund, which will be launched Monday, in partnership with the NIU Foundation. This information will be emailed to students Monday.
The Student Emergency Fund was developed in order to provide resources to degree-seeking students in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund will identify resources and provide funding to help students access technology, employment, housing, meals, transportation and other basic needs.
Students can fill out a form Monday explaining the resources or funding they need to continue their studies for the rest of the semester. Faculty and staff can also fill out this form on behalf of students, according to an NIU Today article.
A member of the Center for Student Assistance will contact students who fill out a form within 24 hours. The Center for Student Assistance will assist students through identifying helpful resources and will provide up to $500 in funding. Currently, the goal is to provide funding decisions within three to four days of the request.
Students can contact the Center for Student Assistance if they need support today at 815-753-8300 or at studentassistance@niu.edu.
Donations to the Student Emergency Fund are being accepted through the NIU Foundation. All donations will be used for students in need.
The Northern Star will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.