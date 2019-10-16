bully

The ninth annual NIU Preventing and Addressing Bullying in Schools Conference will take place 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Oct. 23 in the Skyroom of the Holmes Student Center. 

The conference consists of lectures and presentations by Christine Malecki, NIU school psychology program director and the U.S. Department of Education Project Prevent and Address Bullying grant scholars in the NIU school psychology program. 

Students, faculty, alumni and the general public are welcome to attend the conference. 

The fee is $125 per person and $30 per person for full-time college students.

To register for the event, call 815-753-0277 or sign up online https://registeruo.niu.edu/iebms/wbe/wbe_p1_main.aspx?oc=40&cc=WBE4017043. Onsite registration begins 8 a.m. on Oct. 23. 

For further information, contact Mark Pietrowski, director of NIU continuing and professional education pietrowski@niu.edu

