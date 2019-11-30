Nonprofit presents report on minority student equity gaps in higher education

DeKalb, IL (60115)

Today

Cloudy with periods of light rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.