NPHC to host food drive for Huskie Food Pantry

DeKALB — An upcoming event hosted by the National Pan-Hellenic Council aims to give back to the campus by raising funds and donations for the Huskie Food Pantry.
The event will take place Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. on the first floor of DuSable Hall, according to Huskie Link. The NPHC asks that students bring "non-perishable items or reusable bags" to donate to the food pantry. Students can RSVP for the event on Huskie Link or can show up at the event with donation items.
The Huskie Food Pantry provides food for NIU students who do not have a meal plan, according to the Department of Involvement and Leadership Development. It is located in the Chick Evans Field house and operates from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays.
The mission statement of the NPHC is "unanimity of thought and action as far as possible in the conduct of Greek letter collegiate fraternities and sororities, and to consider problems of mutual interest to its member organizations," according to Huskie Link.
The NPHC hosts many community service events throughout the school year for all students to participate in.