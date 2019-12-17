One dead, two injured on Hillcrest

DeKALB — One person is dead and two injured following a Dec. 15 attempted robbery on Hillcrest. The victims remain unidentified by police.
Vanity L. Garcia, 28-year-old of Aurora, has been charged with concealment of a homicidal death, aggravated fleeing to elude and driving while license suspended, according to a Dec. 17 City of DeKalb news release. Additional charges and arrests are pending further investigation.
The charges come following the Dec. 15 incident at 904 W. Hillcrest Drive. The DeKalb Police Department was the first to arrive on the scene following a report of gunfire.
An investigation has revealed that two residents were held at gun point when attempting to enter their home and were asked to give the assailants their money, according to the release. One victim resisted restraint from the suspects, resulting in a struggle to gain control of the weapon. During the struggle, multiple shots were fired, the release says.
Upon the police department's arrival, a suspicious vehicle fled the scene, which police pursued, the release says. The vehicle stopped in 14000 block of Plank Road in Sycamore and two of the three people occupying the vehicle were found to have gunshot wounds. The driver was unharmed.
Victims were taken to Northwestern Medicine – Kishwaukee Community Hospital where one victim was pronounced dead. The victim and one suspect remain hospitalized in stable condition.
Throughout the investigation, three handguns were located and seized, according to the release. Two of those handguns are believed to have been used during this incident.
The investigation is ongoing at this time. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, NIU Police Department, Sycamore Police Department and the DeKalb and Sycamore Fire Departments assisted in this investigation.
The Northern Star will continue to update as more information is available.