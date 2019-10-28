Outdoor Adventures to host kayaking event

The Department of Recreation and Wellness is promoting a kayaking excursion on the Rock River Saturday Nov. 2 through their Outdoor Adventures program. The event is hosted by the Sycamore Park District and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. according to the university events calendar.
There will be a registration fee due by Tuesday interested parties. The fee is $60 for Sycamore residents and $70 for non-residents. The money will go toward provided transportation to Oregon, IL, kayak instruction and rental and a picnic lunch.
Attendees will participate in an over 6 mile paddle on the Rock River, starting at Castle Rock and ending at John Deere park. Rec-Well said the activity level is moderate and no experience is needed for participation, but is recommended.
The weather forecast for the date of the event is partly cloudy with a high temperature of 35 degrees and low of 26, according to The Weather Channel as of Monday Oct. 28. Kayakers should bundle up to stay protected from the cold air and water from the river.
Outdoor Adventures will be departing from the Adventure Center with students who signed up on HuskieLink and pay the registration fee to the Sycamore Park District website.
For additional information, email outdooradventure@niu.edu or visit https://www.niu.edu/recreation/programs/outdoor-adventures/adventure-trips/index.shtml