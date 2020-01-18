snow

Courtesy Pixabay

DeKALB — Cars may park in the city in accordance with normal restrictions following the snow parking prohibitions declared Friday, according to a City of DeKalb release.

Andy Raih, director of streets and facilities, cancelled the prohibition 10:11 a.m. as required by the DeKalb Municipal Code.

Parking prohibitions go into effect when two or more inches of snow accumulate on any snow route between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.. Parking is then prohibited on all the routes listed here, until the director cancels the prohibitions.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the city of DeKalb until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

