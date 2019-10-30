Pick
NIU Events Calendar

The Pick Museum and Department of Anthropology is hosting a free event alongside the “Meet the Pros at the Pick” program series Nov. 4 at 11 a.m.

The event will feature a conversation with Paige Bardolph, director of the global museum at San Francisco State University. Bardolph is a lecturer in the museum studies program where she specializes in curation and exhibition development.

"'Meet the Pros at the Pick' is a part of the program series we do here at NIU where we invite museum professionals to talk to students,” curator Rachelle Wilson said. “It is a good networking event for students, giving them a chance to sit down with individuals in their career path to find out more about what they do."

The event will be held outside the Pick Museum of Anthropology in Cole Hall. Bagels and coffee will be provided.

“My favorite part is having people come in with real world experiences,” Wilson said. “This is incredibly valuable because you get to meet with people, network and build on your career. You also get different viewpoints through one-on-one experiences with others.”

In addition to the event mentioned above, the Pick Museum of Anthropology is holding a traveling exhibition called ‘Traditional Art of the Bedouin.'

“The exhibit was initially curated by anthropologist Amber Clifford-Napoleone from the University of Central Missouri,” Wilson said. “It will look at Bedouin culture, materials and traditions throughout the Middle East, the Mediterranean and North Africa.”

The exhibit is organized by the Nance Collection, McClure Archives and the University Museum at the University of Central Missouri, and a program of ExhibitsUSA.

More News Stories

Halloween: A journey into the DeKalb-Sycamore Order of Odd Fellows
News
featured

Halloween: A journey into the DeKalb-Sycamore Order of Odd Fellows

  • Dan Doren | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — In an unsuspecting residential neighborhood, just past downtown Sycamore, stands a structure that separates itself from the rest of the small-scale, average homes on the block. It’s a minimal, off-white brick house with two tiny glass-block windows. Its black front door has a three-…

SA's Student Rally tackles tough issues in small groups
News

SA's Student Rally tackles tough issues in small groups

  • Mikah Walker | Contributor
  • Updated

DeKALB — Students came to be a voice for their groups and clubs.The Student Association welcomed students to share their views in small group discussions at the Student Rally 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the Holmes Student Center Capitol Room.

City drafts FY2020 budget
News

City drafts FY2020 budget

  • Kierra Frazier | Reporter
  • Updated

DeKALB — DeKalb property owners could see a decrease in their property tax bill.