The Pick Museum and Department of Anthropology is hosting a free event alongside the “Meet the Pros at the Pick” program series Nov. 4 at 11 a.m.
The event will feature a conversation with Paige Bardolph, director of the global museum at San Francisco State University. Bardolph is a lecturer in the museum studies program where she specializes in curation and exhibition development.
"'Meet the Pros at the Pick' is a part of the program series we do here at NIU where we invite museum professionals to talk to students,” curator Rachelle Wilson said. “It is a good networking event for students, giving them a chance to sit down with individuals in their career path to find out more about what they do."
The event will be held outside the Pick Museum of Anthropology in Cole Hall. Bagels and coffee will be provided.
“My favorite part is having people come in with real world experiences,” Wilson said. “This is incredibly valuable because you get to meet with people, network and build on your career. You also get different viewpoints through one-on-one experiences with others.”
In addition to the event mentioned above, the Pick Museum of Anthropology is holding a traveling exhibition called ‘Traditional Art of the Bedouin.'
“The exhibit was initially curated by anthropologist Amber Clifford-Napoleone from the University of Central Missouri,” Wilson said. “It will look at Bedouin culture, materials and traditions throughout the Middle East, the Mediterranean and North Africa.”
The exhibit is organized by the Nance Collection, McClure Archives and the University Museum at the University of Central Missouri, and a program of ExhibitsUSA.