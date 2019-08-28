DeKalb County for Warren, in support of Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, will have its free kick-off event at 7 p.m. Thursday at Pizza Pro’s, 1205 W. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. It will last about two hours, according to Mark Pietrowski, Cortland resident and organizer with DeKalb County for Warren.
“People can come and get information, how they can help out with the campaign, and how they can get involved,” Pietrowski said Wednesday over a phone call.
Pietrowski is excited for NIU students to attend the event and is hopeful that Warren’s policies and behavior will appeal to younger voters.
“I think it’s important to have plans that are pragmatic,” he said. “She’s trying to engage people in the process, and I think she has the right demeanor to be the president of the United States and that she’s the right person at the right time.”