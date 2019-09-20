Planet Fitness opened a location in DeKalb at 2560 Sycamore Road. Gym membership is open to all.
Planet Fitness is open 24/7 Mondays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
“We chose DeKalb as the official center of NIU,” said Danni Allen, director of PR and communications. “The community vibe is local and friendly.”
There are two different membership options. A regular membership is $10 per month, a Blackcard membership is $22.99 per month.
Call the location at 779-255-5252 for more information.