Planet Fitness to close for two weeks amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Planet Fitness, 2560 Sycamore Rd, announced Tuesday that it will be closing for two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

 Noah Thornburgh

DeKALB — Due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, Planet Fitness in DeKalb will be closing its doors through March 31.

In an email sent to its members, Planet Fitness cited the health and well-being of its members, employees and community as a top priority. This is why the gym made the cautious decision to close for two weeks.

The email also offered some help to those looking to stay physically and mentally healthy while away from the gym. 

The Planet Fitness app offers fitness content along with 500 at-home workouts. Planet Fitness will also be live streaming ‘Home Work-Ins’ on its Facebook page. The classes will take place Monday through Friday at 6 p.m.; they’ll be 20 minutes or less and require no equipment to participate. 

 

