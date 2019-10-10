DeKALB — The DeKalb Police Department was tapped to help an investigation by the Illinois Attorney General's office Wednesday at the Lincoln Towers apartments, 1100 W. Lincoln Highway, according to an Oct. 10 press release. The police arrested Brenton C. Strobert, 26, of DeKalb, on 10 counts of child pornography and a failure to register as a sex offender.
The police found numerous images of child pornography and a suspicious substance that gave investigators cause for concern, the release states.
Interim Police Chief John Petragallo said the investigators called in a bomb squad to safely detonate the unidentified substance.
The substance was transported to a "remote area in DeKalb" and destroyed under supervision of the FBI, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Agency, the DeKalb Fire Department and the Kane County Bomb Squad.
Strobert plead guilty of possession of child pornography in 2015, according to court records. His next scheduled court date is 9 a.m. Dec. 6 in courtroom 210.
Petragallo said he hopes the investigation into the substances found will wrap up this week.